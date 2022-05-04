Douglas Elliman (DOUG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of 0.09 per share for the quarter.

DOUG traded down 0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 6.10. 19,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,351. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of 5.90 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 7.02.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Elliman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.