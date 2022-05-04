Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DOUG opened at 6.10 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of 5.90 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

In other Douglas Elliman news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

