Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($11.56) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

