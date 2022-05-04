Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Sells £242,700 in Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($303,185.51).

Will Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Drax Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of Drax Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($204,977.16).

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 809.50 ($10.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 751.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 640.85. Drax Group plc has a one year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.86) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.56) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.57 ($9.58).

About Drax Group (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.