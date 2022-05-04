Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) versus eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

71.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -2.11% 1.14% 1.01% eGain 3.59% 6.38% 2.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duck Creek Technologies and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 eGain 0 0 2 0 3.00

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.58%. eGain has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than eGain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and eGain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 8.29 -$16.93 million ($0.04) -407.25 eGain $78.29 million 4.21 $6.96 million $0.09 116.24

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eGain beats Duck Creek Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.