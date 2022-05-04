Dundee (DC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dundee (TSE:DC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.
Dundee (TSE:DC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Dundee has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$4.51.
Dundee Corp is a Canada-based independent holding company. The Company’s segments are Corporate and Other Portfolio Holdings, which includes investments in public and private equity and debt securities; Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc, which is a portfolio manager across Canada; Dundee Securities Ltd, which is an investment dealer; Dundee Energy Limited, which has operations in southern Ontario; United Hydrocarbon International Corp., which is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities; Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc, which develops precious and base metals extraction processes; Eurogas International Inc, which is engaged in oil and gas exploration; Blue Goose Capital Corp., which operates in organic and natural protein production markets; AgriMarine Holdings Inc, which focuses on fish farming and sustainable aquaculture technologies, and Dundee 360 Real Estate Corporation, which develops and manages hotel, resort and real estate projects.
