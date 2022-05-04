Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPMLF. Dundee Securities cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

DPMLF stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.45. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

