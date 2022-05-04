Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
