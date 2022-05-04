DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DD. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

