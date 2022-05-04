Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DUE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($48.90).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €25.48 ($26.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.92 and a 200 day moving average of €34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($46.40).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

