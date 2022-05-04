Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($48.90).

ETR DUE opened at €25.48 ($26.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

