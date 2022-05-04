Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($48.90).

DUE stock opened at €25.48 ($26.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a one year high of €44.08 ($46.40). The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.84.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

