Dutch Bros (BROS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,139,125 shares of company stock worth $264,147,230 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.