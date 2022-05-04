Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.70 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,252,032 shares in the company, valued at $67,709,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,139,125 shares of company stock worth $264,147,230 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

