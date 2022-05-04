DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 105,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $440.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

