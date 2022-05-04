DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 105,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,222. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $440.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.