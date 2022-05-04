E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($13.68) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.39 ($13.05).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.82 ($10.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.22. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

