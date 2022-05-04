E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Jarett Janik Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CFO Jarett Janik purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $693,639.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55.

ETWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

