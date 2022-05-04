Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.25.

NYSE:EXP opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $118.67 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

