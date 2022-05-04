EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $230.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

