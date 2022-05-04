easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $5.70 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.74.

easyJet stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04. easyJet has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

