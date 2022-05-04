easyJet’s (EZJ) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.24)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.86) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 696.27 ($8.70).

EZJ opened at GBX 533.40 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 579.94. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($13.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($119,925.05). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,431.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

