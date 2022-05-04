Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.