Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Shares of ETN opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

