Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average of $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.