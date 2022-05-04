Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $159.35.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.