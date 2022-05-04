Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.34.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.