Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $182,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

