Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.