Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
