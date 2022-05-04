Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

