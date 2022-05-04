Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.