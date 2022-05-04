Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $14.01.
In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
