Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.