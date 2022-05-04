Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

