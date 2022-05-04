Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

