Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
