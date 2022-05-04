Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

