Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EVF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
