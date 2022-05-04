Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.
EVG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $14.26.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.