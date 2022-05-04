Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

EVG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

