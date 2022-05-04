Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of EVT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 82,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,124. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
