Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EVT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 82,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,124. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

