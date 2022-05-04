Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ETG opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

