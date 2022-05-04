Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ETB opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

