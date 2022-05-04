Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

ETV stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 245,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,895. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

