Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ETY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 206,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

