Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE ETY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 206,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.06.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
