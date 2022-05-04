Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 206,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.