Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 206,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $11.37.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
