Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EXG remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,729. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

