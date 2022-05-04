Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
EXG remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Wednesday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,729. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
