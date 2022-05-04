Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.
