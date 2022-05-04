Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will post $555.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.20 million and the highest is $567.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $519.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.