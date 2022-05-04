Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.