Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

