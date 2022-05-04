Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $67.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.26. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.