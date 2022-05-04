Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Edison International updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40–4.70 EPS.

Edison International stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

