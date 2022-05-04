Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 77 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £162.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.78.

In related news, insider Imogen Moss bought 13,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,975.76 ($12,461.91). Also, insider William Hill acquired 13,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($12,519.11).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

