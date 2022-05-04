Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELD. Cormark increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.25.

TSE ELD opened at C$12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.72.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Insiders have sold a total of 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

