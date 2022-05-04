Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00.

EA stock opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

