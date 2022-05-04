Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.42) to €18.60 ($19.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

